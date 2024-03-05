Police find weapons cache buried in grave in Nazareth

Detectives discovered weapons and bullet cartridges in a grave in Nazareth in northern Israel; 'The criminals also hurt the dead'

Hassan Shaalan|
Police find weapons and ammunition buried in a grave in Nazareth
(Photo: Police Spokesperson)

Northern District Israel Police officers were amazed to discover a decommissioned M16 weapon, as well as a weapons cache, buried inside a grave in Nazareth.
During an operation on Sunday by police detectives and soldiers from the Border Guard, while investigating a conflict between two families, the weapon was located buried inside a grave. A cache of weapons was discovered there, including the M16 military rifle as well as M16 and Kalashnikov cartridges, along with a lot of other ammunition.
During the night, the suspect in the burying of the weapon, a resident of Nazareth in his 20s, was arrested. He was scheduled to be brought for an extension of his detention at the Magistrate's Court in Nazareth.
"This is the first time something like this has happened. Those criminals are ready to do anything. It's not enough that they kill, they also hurt the dead," a Nazareth resident told Ynet.
Police dig up weapons cache hidden in a grave in Nazareth
(Photo: Police spokesperson)

Some of the weapons dug up from the grave
(Photo: Police spokesperson)
The police said that their officers in the Northern District "are in a stubborn fight against the perpetrators of crime in Arab society. The application of pressure forces the criminals to hide their weapons in various places, which were previously outside the rules of the criminal game."

