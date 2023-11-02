Rockets fired on southern Israel; IDF releases name of another dead soldier

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday morning announced the name of another soldier who was killed during fighting in Gaza. Reserve officer Lt. Yuval Zilber, 25 of Ramat Gan, a soldier in the 7007th Infantry Battalion in the Jerusalem Brigade, became the the 17th soldier to be killed in battle since the beginning of ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

After some 10 hours of quiet, rocket alert sirens sounded in southern Gaza on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday night in the United States, US President Joe Biden called for a humanitarian "respite." At a campaign event in Minnesota, a protester who demanded that Biden call for a cease-fire heckled the president. She was escorted out by security guards, and the president, for his part, said he thought a lull in the fighting was necessary. "It means giving time to get the prisoners out," said Biden. Later, the White House clarified that he meant the hostages who are being held in Gaza.

The IDF spokesman said on early Thursday, that a surface-to-air missile was launched from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV. In response, the IDF struck the terrorist cell that fired the missile and the launch site. There was no damage to the UAV. In addition, a number of launches were identified from Lebanon toward the area of Har Dov and Mount Hermon in northern Israel. They fell in open areas. IDF artillery struck the source of the launches in response.

The U.S. news website Politico reported that US President Joe Biden recently discussed with his senior staff the possibility that Benjamin Netanyahu's days as Prime Minister of Israel are numbered, and even presented this assessment to Netanyahu himself in a conversation he had with him, against the backdrop of the war and the massacre on October 7. The White House denied the report. "The issue has not been discussed by President Biden in the past and it is not being discussed now. We are focusing on handling the current crisis," the White House said.

Jordanian authorities issued warnings to the Houthi rebels in Yemen , as well as to Hezbollah and Hamas, following missile launches into Israel, due to concerns over the potential threat to Jordanian airspace, the Al-Rai Al-Youm newspaper reported late on Wednesday.

Jordan issued the warning following the Houthi's declaration they launched drones toward Eilat, Israel’s southernmost city, though it remains uncertain if the Yemeni military provided any guarantees.

Jordan, for its part, has informed parties that its defense forces will deal with any threat to Jordanian territory and has called on Hamas to intervene to prevent launches toward Eilat due to its proximity to the port city of Aqaba.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his and top aides have discussed the possibility that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political career may be nearing its end, a notion he shared with the Israeli leader during a recent discussion, Politico reported Wednesday night.

According to two senior U.S. officials who spoke to Politico, there is concern within the Biden administration that Netanyahu might escalate the ongoing war against Hamas, linking his political fate to wartime actions.