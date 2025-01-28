Hostage families urge Trump: Secure phase II of hostage deal

The families of Israeli hostages have appealed to former U.S. President Donald Trump to ensure the continuation of phase two of the hostage-for-ceasefire deal, which they hope will bring their loved ones home.

In a meeting with Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum and one of Trump’s key allies in Israel, the families shared emotional messages directed at the former president.

2 View gallery Gal Gillian Dalal, the brother of Guy Gilboa Dalal ( Courtesy Friends of Zion Museum )

“We have 65 more hostages that are going to stay after the first stage of the deal, and you have to make sure that all of them will come back home,” said the wife of a man who was taken hostage but asked to remain anonymous. “I am begging you from the bottom of my heart, and I can’t wait to see my husband and all the hostages hug you. Thank you for all the things you are doing to bring all of them home.”

Gal Gilboa Dalal, a survivor of the Nova music festival and the brother of Guy Gilboa Dalal, who was kidnapped from the same event, and a handful of other hostages met with Evans during Evans’ recent visit to Israel, where he hosted an event celebrating Trump’s legacy at his museum in collaboration with ILTV.

JERUSALEM CELEBRATION ( ILTV )

Dalal credited Trump with helping finalize the current deal and securing the release of hostages. According to Evans, Dalal described Trump as "the most powerful man in the world and the only person who can make a difference to bring his younger brother and all the hostages home."

Another family member, Ilay David, the brother of Evyatar David—who was kidnapped from the Nova music festival at age 22—also made an impassioned plea.

“Dozens of innocent people, aged 1 to 86, are being held in tunnels 50 meters underground in horrible conditions,” he said. “They have been in captivity for more than 475 days. My brother is a young man, and he is set to be released only in the second stage of the deal. I am so afraid that they are dying there. At any moment, they can be executed.”

2 View gallery Ilay David, brother of Evytar David ( Tal Marom )

David urged Trump to ensure the agreement continues.

“You are the only one who can bring back my brother and all the hostages,” he said. “You have to make sure the two sides agree to continue to the second phase of the deal. You are the only one who can bring back my little brother. Please help us and save his life.”

Evans delivered the families’ messages to Trump, who responded.

Evans, who served as one of Trump’s faith advisors during his presidency from 2017 to 2021, has continued to act as a liaison for the former president in Israel. Since October 7, he has been instrumental in supporting hostage families through events, fundraising, and direct aid.

Israel is in the midst of phase I of a hostage deal, which includes the release of 33 hostages over 42 days. So far, seven hostages have returned home. Another three are expected to be released on Thursday and three more on Saturday.