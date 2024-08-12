US announces deployment of guided missile submarine to Mideast over Iran-Israel tension

IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Daniel Hagari on Sunday night referred to reports of Iran's intention to imminently respond to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and stated that: "We make it clear that at this stage there is no change in the directives of the Home Front Command. The IDF and the security establishment monitor our enemies and the developments in the Middle East, with an emphasis on Iran and Hezbollah, and constantly assess the situation. IDF forces are deployed and prepared in high readiness. If it becomes necessary to change the guidelines, we will update about it in an orderly announcement on the official channels."