Israeli analyst: Diplomatic ties with Syria unlikely

An Israeli analyst with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies has expressed skepticism about the likelihood of Israel and the incoming Syrian government establishing normalized ties.

Speaking to ILTV News, Jonathan Conricus, a former IDF spokesperson, said the Syrian rebels “are just one notch away from full jihadi extremism in the forms of ISIS and Al Qaeda,” making warm ties unlikely—at least in the short term.

He added, “Maybe in the future, after one or two elections, when the Syrian people understand that the only thing that can happen with regards to normalization with Israel is prosperity and peace and stability and options for the future for them, for the future of their children.”

