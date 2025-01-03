Gal Gadot and Noa Tishby share a message of light and togetherness

Hanukkah ended on Thursday, but for Israeli actress Gal Gadot, the light continues to shine.
During a candle-lighting ceremony with fellow Israeli actress Noa Tishby, Gadot reflected on the symbolism of lighting candles.
“The entire world is going through different turbulence,” Gadot said. “I think that there's something beautiful about families getting together and lighting candles, bringing light and hope. It's fun. It's important. It’s community.”
Gadot shared that while her family hasn’t created any new traditions around Hanukkah since moving to the United States, they remain committed to lighting candles every night, singing the holiday songs, and preserving the traditions they grew up with in Israel.
Watch the ceremony: