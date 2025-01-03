Gal Gadot and Noa Tishby share a message of light and togetherness

“The entire world is going through different turbulence,” Gadot said. “I think that there's something beautiful about families getting together and lighting candles, bringing light and hope. It's fun. It's important. It’s community.”

