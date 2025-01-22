Clock ticks down on IDF's Lebanon pullout, but job remains unfinished

Thousands of IDF soldiers are stationed along the Lebanon border, from Rosh Hanikra to Mount Dov, and within the Shiite villages of southern Lebanon. They are working tirelessly, day and night, to uncover and destroy weapons and extensive terrorist infrastructure left near Israel's northern frontier. These soldiers are on high alert, awaiting instructions from Israel’s political leadership regarding the continuation of operations in southern Lebanon next week.

On Sunday, under a cease-fire agreement, all Israeli forces are expected to withdraw, leaving Lebanon. At that point, Israel will have to rely on promises from the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) to remove Hezbollah and to dismantle the "hell zones" where IDF forces have operated for months to thwart Hezbollah's stated plans to seize the Galilee.

However, the work in Lebanon is far from over. Even today, IDF troops uncovered and confiscated a large cache of weapons during operations conducted by the 810th Brigade’s Combat Team, under the command of the 210th Division.

IDF forces operate in Lebanon ( Video: IDF )

The forces recently raided the complex terrain of Lebanon's Mount Dov area. The IDF has requested additional time from Israel’s political leadership to address the seemingly endless terrorist infrastructure hidden in numerous villages and areas that Israeli forces have not yet reached. Tomorrow, Israel’s Security Cabinet is expected to discuss the extension of IDF operations in southern Lebanon and the implementation of the cease-fire agreement.

Political considerations and US influence

Israel's political leadership is also awaiting signals from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump regarding expectations for Israeli actions in Lebanon starting next week. In recent weeks, the IDF has intensified efforts to destroy terrorist infrastructure and confiscate thousands of weapons, including rockets, anti-tank missiles, explosives and firearms, from villages that were cleared and ostensibly secured.

For instance, IDF forces withdrew from the village of Naqoura, adjacent to UNIFIL’s main headquarters, earlier this month. There, Israeli troops uncovered a fully operational attack outpost system constructed by Hezbollah right under UNIFIL's watch. Similar operations were completed in central Lebanon, in areas such as Tayr Harfa and Yaroun. Now, IDF activities are concentrated in the eastern sector.

The process of withdrawing IDF troops and handing control over to the Lebanese Armed Forces has proven to be complex and prolonged, defying the expectations of the United Nations and the United States. It seems likely that Israel will be granted an extension to complete its efforts to "cleanse" the region of terrorist infrastructure.

3 View gallery IDF forces in Lebanon ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF has refrained from setting a definitive timeline for completing its mission, emphasizing the need to ensure the security of Israel’s northern residents. However, military officials estimate that approximately 30 additional days will be required. Despite recent claims by UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces of "achievements" in destroying Hezbollah's weapons, they have struggled to fully address the IDF's demands to dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

Sunday marks the expiration of the 60-day deadline set in the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah. Under the agreement, only Lebanese security forces are permitted to operate south of the Litani River, and they are obligated to dismantle all Hezbollah weapons and infrastructure in the area.

According to the Alma Research and Education Center, which studies security challenges in northern Israel, the agreement's real test will be the LAF's ability to operate south of the Litani, where the IDF did not maneuver and significant terrorist infrastructure remains intact.

Alma President Lt. Col. (res.) Sarit Zehavi said, “The coming days will test whether Lebanon has truly changed. Although a president and prime minister were recently appointed without Hezbollah’s direct endorsement, the presence of Hezbollah in the government would make meaningful change unlikely.”

3 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump ( Photo: Jim Watson/ AFP )

Zehavi also noted that while Joseph Aoun’s election as president marks an improvement for Lebanon, it is unlikely to affect Hezbollah’s military operations. “As LAF commander since 2017, he has not curbed Hezbollah’s actions. During that time, Hezbollah expanded its military capabilities and acted freely in southern Lebanon while the LAF did nothing.”

Despite Hezbollah’s current challenges in rearming, particularly due to disrupted smuggling routes from Syria, Zehavi remains critical of the ceasefire agreement, arguing that it demands an Israeli withdrawal before the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701. She emphasized the lack of a clear deadline for removing Hezbollah from south of the Litani River.

3 View gallery IDF forces ( Photo: IDF )

“The global context offers some opportunities, as the Shiite axis is weakened, and there is an international push for transparency and adherence to agreements. However, the burden remains on the IDF to ensure that Hezbollah cannot rebuild,” Zehavi said. Local leaders in northern Israel echo her concerns, demanding that the IDF maintain its presence in southern Lebanon for at least another year to establish a “security zone.”

Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Frontline Forum, stated, “The residents of the north have lost faith in the security system. The IDF must stay in key positions, and every violation must be met with force. We cannot trust anyone but the IDF.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

David Azoulay, head of the Metula Local Council, expressed deep concern over the security situation as the deadline approaches. “No one is speaking with us. The army declared victory, but no one can tell me what happens next or how security will be ensured.”

Tensions in Lebanon

Lebanese media outlets have extensively covered the impending deadline, with reports suggesting that the IDF continues operations in southern Lebanon, including house demolitions and drone strikes. For instance, Al-Akhbar, a Hezbollah-affiliated publication, reported an Israeli drone strike in Wadi Khansa in southern Lebanon this morning. Meanwhile, Hezbollah-aligned networks have been sharing images of IDF vehicles in Lebanese border villages.

The LAF has reportedly encountered Israeli forces in areas such as Tallousa, where the presence of IDF tanks delayed their entry. Despite the challenges, Lebanese leaders, including newly elected President Joseph Aoun, insist that Israel must adhere to the withdrawal timeline outlined in the ceasefire agreement.

Hezbollah has also issued warnings. Galeb Abu Zeinab, a member of Hezbollah’s political council, threatened, “If Israel does not fully withdraw from all Lebanese territories by Sunday, Monday will be a different day.” Hezbollah Secretary-General Naeem Qassem added, “Our patience is not unlimited. Israel should not test it.”

The situation remains tense, with residents of southern Lebanon preparing to return to their villages, some vowing to do so forcefully if Israel does not withdraw. As the deadline looms, uncertainty persists and the region remains on edge.