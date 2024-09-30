Netanyahu makes direct appeal to Iranian people: 'Your leadership does not care about you'

Netanyahu released a videotaped message in English on Monday afternoon, saying: "I speak a lot about the leaders of Iran. Yet at this pivotal moment, I want to address you – the people of Iran. I want to do so directly, without filters, without middlemen."

"Every day, you see a regime that subjugates you, makes fiery speeches about defending Lebanon, defending Gaza. Yet every day, that regime plunges our region deeper into darkness and deeper into war. Every day, their puppets are eliminated. Ask Mohammed Deif. Ask Nasrallah," he said, referring to Israel's killing of leaders of Iranian terror proxies.

