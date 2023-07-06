Israeli killed in terrorist drive-by shooting in northern West Bank

An Israeli was killed in a terrorist shooting attack near the settlement of Kedumin in the northern West Bank, Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service said on Thursday.
Read more:
Preliminary investigation indicates that the terrorist arrived at the scene by car and shot a security guard, mortally wounding him. The assailant then tried to flee the scene before being neutralized.
According to MDA, they provided medical treatment to the victim with assistance from the IDF medics but had to declare his death. The incident took place on a road connecting Kedumim to Nablus, an area that has seen numerous attacks.
This incident is the most recent in a series of attacks that have taken place this week. On Wednesday afternoon, a terrorist opened fire on a business and a police patrol car in the Samaritan neighborhood on Mount Gerizim. No casualties were reported in the incident, but the building and a vehicle took minor damage.
Following the incident, IDF forces launched searches to locate the suspects. The shooting occurred just hours after the IDF completed its withdrawal from the Jenin refugee camp the previous night, marking the conclusion of a wide-scale counterterrorism operation.
On Tuesday, nine people were hurt in a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv. The Palestinian assailant veered onto a sidewalk and bicycle lane, striking pedestrians. The terrorist then exited the car and charged at passersby with a knife before being shot dead by an armed civilian.
Four of the victims remain in serious condition, including a pregnant woman who lost her unborn child due to the injuries.
*This is a breaking news story, more details to follow*
First published: 16:09, 07.06.23