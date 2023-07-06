Israeli killed in terrorist drive-by shooting in northern West Bank

An Israeli was killed in a terrorist shooting attack near the settlement of Kedumin in the northern West Bank, Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service said on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the terrorist arrived at the scene by car and shot a security guard, mortally wounding him. The assailant then tried to flee the scene before being neutralized.

According to MDA, they provided medical treatment to the victim with assistance from the IDF medics but had to declare his death. The incident took place on a road connecting Kedumim to Nablus, an area that has seen numerous attacks.

