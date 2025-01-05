IDF troops emerge from a disguised 'ambulance' in Nablus, weapons ready | Watch

Palestinians release footage showing Israeli forces disembarking from a vehicle disguised as an ambulance during a raid on a Nablus refugee camp

Einav Halabi, Elisha Ben Kimon|
The Palestinians on Sunday released unusual footage showing armed fighters in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus disembarking from a vehicle disguised as an ambulance. According to Palestinian reports, the video was filmed approximately two and a half weeks ago during an IDF raid on the camp.
Footage of IDF troops in fake ambulance from Nablus
On the day of the operation, Palestinians reported the deaths of two individuals, including an 80-year-old woman.
1 View gallery
תיעוד: מסתערבים יורדים מאמבולנס במחנה בלאטה בשכםתיעוד: מסתערבים יורדים מאמבולנס במחנה בלאטה בשכם
The disguised troops
The IDF also reportedly employed a “pressure cooker” tactic against the terrorists. Witnesses described a significant security presence in the narrow streets of the Balata camp, located east of Nablus. After several hours, the IDF forces were reported to have withdrawn.
Palestinian sources explained the delayed release of the footage, saying it had been held by a local shopkeeper in Balata and only surfaced now.
""