Israeli Druze leader travels to US to rally support for Syrian Druze protection

Amid fears of a civil war in Syria following the fall of Assad’s regime and the rise of jihadist rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, minority communities, particularly the Druze, are increasingly concerned about their safety and future in the country.

The Druze fear persecution if they do not comply with al-Sharaa’s new mandates, which include revising Syria’s school curriculum to emphasize Islamic teachings and Quranic studies, even for non-Muslims. Furthermore, the new leadership in Syria has refused to appoint a Druze governor in Sweida, the largest Druze-majority region in the Middle East, located in southwestern Syria. Instead, Ahmad Ouda, who is held responsible for the deaths of over 200 Druze during 2017 clashes—primarily in the village of Hader—has been appointed to oversee Druze areas.

In light of these developments, Druze residents in Sweida have refused to disarm and surrender their weapons to al-Sharaa’s forces, which are essentially a rebranded version of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization, which has a history of carrying out attacks in Druze areas. The Druze have also blocked the entry of new regime police forces into their regions until their rights and status are secured.

Before ascending to power, al-Sharaa made public statements against the Druze, declaring, “They are Muslims who have lost their way and must be brought back to the right path.” Such remarks have alarmed the Druze minority, who remain deeply skeptical of the new Syrian leader’s assurances.

Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, is actively working to protect the Druze in Syria and ensure their safety amid growing instability. Sheikh Tarif has traveled to the United States, where he has met with senior international leaders, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, to discuss the plight of the Druze in Syria and Lebanon due to the current volatile situation.

During his visit to Washington and New York, Sheikh Tarif held meetings with U.S. senators, congress members, senior officials from both the outgoing and incoming U.S. administrations, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon. He also addressed a prominent think tank focused on Middle Eastern issues.

Following their meeting, Ambassador Danon said: “I thank Sheikh Tarif for his significant visit to the U.S. The Druze community is an inseparable part of Israeli society. We are doing everything in our power to assist them and ensure their safety both in Israel and abroad. We will continue to work on the international stage to guarantee their well-being.”

Sheikh Tarif emphasized the need for international awareness and intervention, saying, “The uncertainty in southern Syria necessitates international involvement and monitoring. Stability in Syria cannot be achieved without ensuring the stability and historical rights of Druze communities.”

During the meetings, Sheikh Tarif also raised the issue of Israeli captives held in Gaza, urging greater involvement from the UN. Secretary-General Guterres reaffirmed his commitment, emphasizing that the hostages should be released unconditionally as a top humanitarian priority. He noted that he carries a token from the captives’ families as a constant reminder of the issue.