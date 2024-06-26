Woman arrested after 2 toddlers murdered in Lakewood, N.J. home

Police are investigating a shocking tragedy in the ultra-Orthodox township of Lakewood, New Jersey after two toddlers were murdered in their home on Tuesday night.
The two girls both under the age of 3 were killed by being drowned in the shower and then stabbed. U.S. media reported that a woman was taken into custody for questioning on suspicion of the double murder; it is believed that the woman is related to the children, though not clear if she was the girls' mother.
An ultra-Orthodox family well known to the residents of the neighborhood lives in the home where the murders took place.
Neighbors said they saw a man performing CPR on one of the girls in an ambulance and that they do not remember anything like this ever happening in the area. During the night large numbers of police officers were seen in the neighborhood.
Police confirmed to reporters only that they are investigating the deaths of two toddlers.
The ultra-Orthodox community in Lakewood issued an official statement overnight that reads: "Our community has experienced a devastating tragedy and we understand that many of you have contacted us and wonder why we did not post about it. We want to assure you that our decision not to share the news is deliberate and guided by the wisdom of our rabbis who advised us to prioritize sensitivity and compassion at this difficult time. In times of tragedy, our focus should be on supporting the families and individuals affected, rather than spreading news for clicks or attention. We believe that some things are too painful and hurtful to share without justifiable reason, and we choose to follow our elders' instructions and the principles of common sense and the Torah."
Another ultra-Orthodox website in the New Jersey area reported on the tragedy before the ban by the rabbis, reporting that: "According to preliminary information we received from officials, two children were killed by an apparently unstable relative of the children. The suspect was arrested on the spot."