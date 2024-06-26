Woman arrested after 2 toddlers murdered in Lakewood, N.J. home

The two girls both under the age of 3 were killed by being drowned in the shower and then stabbed. U.S. media reported that a woman was taken into custody for questioning on suspicion of the double murder; it is believed that the woman is related to the children, though not clear if she was the girls' mother.

Neighbors said they saw a man performing CPR on one of the girls in an ambulance and that they do not remember anything like this ever happening in the area. During the night large numbers of police officers were seen in the neighborhood.

