The boys held a knife to his throat: Watch robbery attempt on Ashkelon taxi driver

Police arrested two 16-year-old boys Sunday on suspicion that they tried to rob a taxi driver in Ashkelon at knifepoint. The incident happened last week, overnight between Thursday and Friday. They will be brought before the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court with a request to extend their detention.
In the footage of the attempted robbery, three suspects are seen getting into the back seat of the taxi wearing hoods over their heads and trying to hide their faces. Then one of the suspects pulled out a knife and held it to Nahar Hamoni's neck. Another suspect held a knife to the driver's arm.
The police said that a manhunt was underway for the suspects who escaped from the taxi after the unsuccessful robbery attempt. Ashkelon police investigators began an investigation upon receiving the report, while collecting evidence at the same time as conducting an intelligence effort that led to the identification of the suspects. Two of them were arrested while one of them tried to escape by jumping from the window of a house, where he was caught by the police.
