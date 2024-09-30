The boys held a knife to his throat: Watch robbery attempt on Ashkelon taxi driver

Police arrested two 16-year-old boys Sunday on suspicion that they tried to rob a taxi driver in Ashkelon at knifepoint. The incident happened last week, overnight between Thursday and Friday. They will be brought before the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court with a request to extend their detention.

In the footage of the attempted robbery, three suspects are seen getting into the back seat of the taxi wearing hoods over their heads and trying to hide their faces. Then one of the suspects pulled out a knife and held it to Nahar Hamoni's neck. Another suspect held a knife to the driver's arm.

