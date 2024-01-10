IDF reserve combat medic killed in battle in central Gaza

The IDF on Wednesday morning reported that Sergeant First Class (res.) Elkana Newlander, 14, a 99th Infantry Division combat medic fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip. He will be laid to rest at 2pm on Wednesday in the military section of the Kfar Atzion cemetery.

The IDF's death toll since the beginning of ground operations in Gaza has reached 186. A reservist of the 11 Brigade’s 7220th Battalion was also seriously injured in the same battle.

2 View gallery Sergeant First Class (res.) Elkana Newlander ( Photo: from Facebook )

Newlander’s brother Ariel eulogized him. "After years of trying, you finally get a point. I cried because of you. 1:0 to you. Up there, take it to whoever needs it and laugh at us. My brother."

Elkana's friend Itiel also mourned. "For 4 hours straight, tears have been flowing nonstop. The pain only deepens, the heart burns, refusing to believe. I never imagined it could hurt this much, affect me so closely. Just a few days ago, we talked from Khan Younis. Just a few days ago, I was debating with you which courses to enroll in. Just moments ago, you pushed me to persist more in the course studies. Recently, you motivated me to another entrance exam when I had no desire left. You helped, supported, advised."

Itiel added, "Just a moment ago, exactly a year back, you accompanied me on my wedding day, the happiest day of my life. You were the only one who knew what I had been through, what I was going through. The only one who stood by me through thick and thin.

“You always had the right words, the good advice, knew the right thing to do. You had the life experience of a 74-year-old in the body of a 24-year-old. You were my brother, my true friend. A friend who, no matter what happens or comes to be, is always there when needed, for anything, anywhere, anytime.