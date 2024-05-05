A Jewish teen nearly drowned. An Arab man jumped into the Mediterranean to save her.

Two young men heroically rescued a 15-year-old girl who was drowning in the turbulent waters off Nahariya beach. Video footage from the scene of the incident on Friday shows them pulling the unconscious and unresponsive girl from the Mediterranean Sea. Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical service, swiftly transported her to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, where she was admitted in moderate condition.

The daring rescue

Knesset Member Ahmad Tibi highlighted the rescue on his X account: "At the beach in Nahariya, a mother screams that her 15-year-old daughter is drowning. Two young men, Adham Nabulsi from Kfar Yasif and another unidentified youth, who were on the promenade, risked their lives and entered the stormy sea to save her. She is now recovering in the hospital. Well done."

Adham Nabulsi, 32, reflected on the incident in an interview with Ynet. "I don't want to say I'm a hero. I heard screams and, without hesitation, I approached. I saw the girl, her head underwater, completely powerless. I didn't even think twice about whether to jump over the fence and onto the rocks. With another guy I didn't know, we got her onto the rocks."

The emergency call regarding the drowning at the beach was received by Magen David Adom's 101 call center at 7:35 p.m.. They provided immediate first aid at the scene and transported her to the hospital. She was placed in the pediatric intensive care unit, where her condition has since improved and is now considered mild.

Nabulsi noted the dangerous conditions during the rescue, including whirlpools. "It was certainly risky, deciding whether to jump into the water. We did our best, cared for the girl, looked after her family, and I even visited her in the hospital. She was healthy, whole and talking by then. When we pulled her from the water, a paramedic performed resuscitation; her condition was very dire," he told Ynet.

1 View gallery Adham Nabulsi and the heroic rescue at the beach

Responding to Tibi's post on X and the public sharing of the rescue video, Nabulsi commented: "I don't think the issue is that an Arab guy saved a Jewish girl. When there is a soul that needs help, you need to help without considering that person's opinion or community. This sentiment is echoed in the Quran: 'Whoever saves one life, it is as if he has saved all of mankind.'"

Nabulsi also expressed concern about broader societal issues, in particular, violence in the Arab community. "On this occasion, I want to say that it pains me to think about our community," he added. "Every two and a half days, there's a young person who is tragically lost, which is even more painful. As Adham Nabulsi, I didn't just think about how to save this particular soul, but generally, in our community, a soul is lost every two and a half days. The state, the police, and everyone capable must work to stop this. I come to Nahariya for peace and rest. As a citizen, I'm troubled by the ongoing violence and senseless loss of life."