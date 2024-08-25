IDF launches 'defensive strikes' on Hezbollah

The IDF launched "preventive attacks" against Hezbollah targets, the IDF spokesperson said early on Sunday warning that there would be rockets and missiles launched at Israel.

“A short while ago, the IDF identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory. ‏In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians," IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said shortly before 5 am.

