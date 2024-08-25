IDF launches 'defensive strikes' on Hezbollah

Military spokesperson says IDF detected Iran-backed group's preparation to fire missiles and rockets and is acting in self-defense; warns of threat to civilians 

Yoav Zitun, Lior Ben Ari, Yair Kraus|
The IDF launched "preventive attacks" against Hezbollah targets, the IDF spokesperson said early on Sunday warning that there would be rockets and missiles launched at Israel.
“A short while ago, the IDF identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory. ‏In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians," IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said shortly before 5 am.
2 View gallery
מתקפת מנע בדרום לבנוןמתקפת מנע בדרום לבנון
IDF strikes targets in S. Lebanon on Sunday
‏He warned that Hezbollah will soon fire rockets, and possibly missiles and UAVs, towards Israeli territory.
‏"‏We are operating in self-defense from Hezbollah - and any other enemy that joins in their attacks against us- and we are ready to do everything we need to defend the people of Israel.״
2 View gallery
מכת מנע תקיפת צה"ל בלבנוןמכת מנע תקיפת צה"ל בלבנון
IDF launches strikes on S. Lebanon
Shortly after Hagari spoke, sirens began in the Galilee region.
