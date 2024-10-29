Guterres says UNRWA indispensable, after Israel banns agency

UN secretary-general  says bill passed by Knesset could have devastating consequences for Palestinian refugees and will be detrimental for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict 

Sivan Hilaie, Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Knesset
Antonio Guterres
Israel
UNRWA
United Nations
Refugees
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the implementation of a law banning the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from operating in Israel "could have devastating consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is unacceptable."
The Knesset passed a law to cut official ties with and halt the activity of the UNRWA, some of whose operators are suspected of participating in the massacres on October 7. The law passed by a vote of 92-10.
3 View gallery
Israel identifies UNRWA staff also members of Hamas Israel identifies UNRWA staff also members of Hamas
Israel identifies UNRWA staff also members of Hamas
(Photo: IDF)
3 View gallery
אנטוניו גוטרש מזכ"ל ה או"ם נואם ב"פסגת העתיד" בשולי כינוס העצרת הכללית של ה או"םאנטוניו גוטרש מזכ"ל ה או"ם נואם ב"פסגת העתיד" בשולי כינוס העצרת הכללית של ה או"ם
Antonio Guterres
(Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Inside underground Hamas tunnel route passing under UNRWA-funded school and its demolition
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

"There is no alternative to UNRWA," Guterres said in a statement. "The implementation of these laws would be detrimental for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for peace and security in the region as a whole. As I said before, UNRWA is indispensable," adding he would bring the matter to the attention of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.
Under the new law, UNRWA will not "operate any institution, provide any service, or conduct any activity, whether directly or indirectly," in the sovereign territory of Israel. In effect, UNRWA's activities in East Jerusalem will be terminated and the body's powers will be transferred to Israel's responsibility and control.
3 View gallery
UNRWA (БАПОР)UNRWA (БАПОР)
UNRWA offices
(Photo: Anas-Mohammed / Shutterstock)
Israel revealed the involvement of UNRWA employees in the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023 and the identity of another member of the organization who was a Hamas operative in Lebanon. Others are active in both Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""