Guterres says UNRWA indispensable, after Israel banns agency

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the implementation of a law banning the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from operating in Israel "could have devastating consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is unacceptable."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the implementation of a law banning the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from operating in Israel "could have devastating consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is unacceptable."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the implementation of a law banning the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from operating in Israel "could have devastating consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is unacceptable."

with and halt the activity of the UNRWA, some of whose operators are suspected of participating in the massacres on October 7. The law passed by a vote of 92-10.

with and halt the activity of the UNRWA, some of whose operators are suspected of participating in the massacres on October 7. The law passed by a vote of 92-10.