Guterres says UNRWA indispensable, after Israel banns agency

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the implementation of a law banning the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from operating in Israel "could have devastating consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is unacceptable."
The Knesset passed a law to cut official ties with and halt the activity of the UNRWA, some of whose operators are suspected of participating in the massacres on October 7. The law passed by a vote of 92-10.
"There is no alternative to UNRWA," Guterres said in a statement. "The implementation of these laws would be detrimental for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for peace and security in the region as a whole. As I said before, UNRWA is indispensable," adding he would bring the matter to the attention of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.
Under the new law, UNRWA will not "operate any institution, provide any service, or conduct any activity, whether directly or indirectly," in the sovereign territory of Israel. In effect, UNRWA's activities in East Jerusalem will be terminated and the body's powers will be transferred to Israel's responsibility and control.
Israel revealed the involvement of UNRWA employees in the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023 and the identity of another member of the organization who was a Hamas operative in Lebanon. Others are active in both Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
