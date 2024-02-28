Hamas claims fired 40 rockets from Lebanon toward IDF installations in northern Israel

Rocket barrages fired toward northern Israel's Kiryat Shmona on Wednesday morning ( Video: Yuval Schmidt )





The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a rocket barrage fired into northern Israel from Lebanon in the morning hours.

The terrorist group claimed to have fired 40 Grad rockets from southern Lebanon, targeting the headquarters of the 769th Brigade and an "airfield" in Beit Hillel. The IDF reported it wasn't aware of any hits on IDF bases.

9 View gallery Rooftop of residential building in Kiryat Shmona damaged by Hamas rocket ( Photo: Kiryat Shmona city hall )

Earlier, sirens sounded in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona and nearby communities in the Upper Galilee region warning of consecutive rocket attacks over the span of a few minutes.

According to Kirayt Shmona city hall, two separate rocket volleys were fired toward the city. One rocket was intercepted, two others fell in unpopulated areas within the city borders in the first barrage and another landed in a tourist area where a vacation resort is currently under construction.

9 View gallery Residential building in Kiryat Shmona damaged by Hamas rocket ( Photo: Kiryat Shmona city hall )

In the second barrage a few minutes later, seven rockets were fired toward the city, six of which were intercepted, and an additional rocket directly hit the roof of a residential building in the city.

There were no reports of casualties. Damage was caused to the building and surrounding infrastructure.

9 View gallery ( Photo: Kiryat Shmona city hall )

The IDF reported that some 10 rockets had crossed from Lebanon into northern Israel and several were shot down by air defenses. Israeli forces reportedly retaliated and struck the sources of the fire in Lebanon.