Beilinson Hospital gets $34 million for cancer research from Jewish-American couple

An important step on the way to cancer research: American-Jewish couple Susan and Henry Samueli announced a donation of 120 million shekels ($34 million) to establish a research and development institute at Beilinson Hospital, in the hope of finding new treatments and diagnostics for cancer diseases. The institute will be headed by Professor Gal Markel, who also directs the Davidoff Cancer Center.

