German embassy lowers flag to half-mast honoring Israel's dead

The show of support for Israel from friends and allies continued on Monday, while the scope of the atrocities carried out by the invading Hamas terrorists, in communities in southern Israel, continued to come to light.

On Monday, The German embassy in Tel Aviv lowered its flag to half-mast to honor the Israelis dead. "Our hearts are heavy with sympathy with the hundreds of men, women and children murdered by terrorists - and the many abducted, for whose safe return we pray," the embassy said in a post on X.

The San Francisco City Hall lit up in the colors of the Israeli flag, showing the city's unwavering support for Israel

La Comunidad de Madrid ha iluminado la Real Casa de Correos con los colores de la bandera de Israel, en solidaridad y apoyo a esta nación tras el ataque terrorista de este sábado.



In Madrid, the municipality mirrored the gesture and in Budapest, a bridge across the Danube, was also lit in blue and white. In Moscow, residents left flowers outside Israel's embassy.

4 View gallery Budapest lit in the colors of the Israeli flag ( . )

4 View gallery Flowers left outside Israel's Moscow embassy ( צילום: Yuri Kochetkov / EPA )

As far away as Australia, expressions of friendship and support could be seen, although some chose to demonstrate in support of the Palestinians.

4 View gallery The Sidney Opera House lit in blue and white

Rocket barrages continued throughout the morning pounding the southern communities and causing severe injuries in Ashkelon and Ashdod. Heavy rocket fire was also launched at central Israel including Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas, Jerusalem and the northern planes.

4 View gallery Rockets land in Ashkelon ( Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg / AP )