German embassy lowers flag to half-mast honoring Israel's dead

The municipalities of San Francisco and Madrid turned blue and white in in a show of friendship for Israel as did a Budapest bridge over the Danube as demonstrations of support continue

Ynet
The show of support for Israel from friends and allies continued on Monday, while the scope of the atrocities carried out by the invading Hamas terrorists, in communities in southern Israel, continued to come to light.
On Monday, The German embassy in Tel Aviv lowered its flag to half-mast to honor the Israelis dead. "Our hearts are heavy with sympathy with the hundreds of men, women and children murdered by terrorists - and the many abducted, for whose safe return we pray," the embassy said in a post on X.
The San Francisco City Hall lit up in the colors of the Israeli flag, showing the city's unwavering support for Israel
In Madrid, the municipality mirrored the gesture and in Budapest, a bridge across the Danube, was also lit in blue and white. In Moscow, residents left flowers outside Israel's embassy.
4 View gallery
Budapest lit in the colors of the Israeli flag Budapest lit in the colors of the Israeli flag
Budapest lit in the colors of the Israeli flag
(.)
4 View gallery
פרחים ליד שגרירות ישראל במוסקבהפרחים ליד שגרירות ישראל במוסקבה
Flowers left outside Israel's Moscow embassy
(צילום: Yuri Kochetkov / EPA)
As far away as Australia, expressions of friendship and support could be seen, although some chose to demonstrate in support of the Palestinians.
4 View gallery
סידני אוסטרליהסידני אוסטרליה
The Sidney Opera House lit in blue and white
Rocket barrages continued throughout the morning pounding the southern communities and causing severe injuries in Ashkelon and Ashdod. Heavy rocket fire was also launched at central Israel including Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas, Jerusalem and the northern planes.
4 View gallery
אשקלוןאשקלון
Rockets land in Ashkelon
(Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg / AP)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the IDF was instructed to besiege Gaza, as Israel pushes on with its offenses. "there will be no electricity, no food, no fuel," Gallant said. The Air Force has been conducting consecutive bombing raids on the enclave leaving piles of rubble behind while the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that a school it operates in the Strip that was housing Gazans rendered homeless by the bombings, was also attacked. More than 120,000 residents of the Gaza Strip have lost their homes, the Palestinians said..
