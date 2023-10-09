Foreign nationals among the dead and abducted

Since Hamas launched its surprise attack on Saturday, foreign governments and their embassies in Israel have been trying to determine who among their citizens or passport holders, were killed or abducted to Gaza.

Dozens of American citizens are believed to be dead or taken, a National Security Council spokesperson said late on Sunday.

The Ukrainian embassy announced the death of two of its citizens, who were murdered by Hamas. The French Foreign Ministry said one of their citizens is also among the dead. Another fatality is an Israeli woman who also holds an Irish passport.

Americans, British and at least three German nationals are among the people abducted to Gaza. Russian and Thai agricultural workers were also abducted.

"We are very busy and dealing with the current situation," the embassy of Thailand said. "We have citizens who were killed, wounded and abducted and are working to evacuate other citizens from Israel."

