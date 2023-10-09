Foreign nationals among the dead and abducted

U.S. National Security Council confirms Americans believed to be among the dead or taken, as are British, French, German, Russian and Thai nationals; Poland to send plane to evacuate 200 citizens from Israel

Since Hamas launched its surprise attack on Saturday, foreign governments and their embassies in Israel have been trying to determine who among their citizens or passport holders, were killed or abducted to Gaza.
Dozens of American citizens are believed to be dead or taken, a National Security Council spokesperson said late on Sunday.
3 View gallery
yk13620784yk13620784
Palestinians celebrate on top of an IDF vehicle in Gaza
(Photo: Haitham Imad )
The Ukrainian embassy announced the death of two of its citizens, who were murdered by Hamas. The French Foreign Ministry said one of their citizens is also among the dead. Another fatality is an Israeli woman who also holds an Irish passport.
3 View gallery
שיגור רקטות מעזהשיגור רקטות מעזה
Rockets fired from Gaza
(Photo: Mohammed Abed / AFP)
Americans, British and at least three German nationals are among the people abducted to Gaza. Russian and Thai agricultural workers were also abducted.
"We are very busy and dealing with the current situation," the embassy of Thailand said. "We have citizens who were killed, wounded and abducted and are working to evacuate other citizens from Israel."
3 View gallery
תל אביבתל אביב
Aftermath of a rocket strike on Tel Aviv
(Photo: Moti Kimchi)
The Russian embassy said it was examining reports that there are Russian nationals among those abducted. Poland said it would send a plane to evacuate 200 of its citizens and Bulgaria says 90 of its citizens will also be flown home.
