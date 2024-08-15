Palestinians say 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in settler rampage

Palestinian health officials said on Thursday that one man was killed, and another seriously hurt from gunfire when settlers rampaged the West Bank village of Jatt.

Dozens of settlers entered the village, hurled stones and fire bombs and set cars and homes on fire before IDF troops arrived and dispersed them detaining one suspect.

Earlier on Thursday, a settler was hurt from stone-throwing during an altercation with Palestinians and the military was investigating whether the incidents were connected.

The Palestinians identified 23-year-old Alkader Suda as the victim of the settler attack and said another man who was shot in the chest was brought to a Nablus hospital.

