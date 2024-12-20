Should Israel maintain a civilian presence in Gaza for security?

If Israel wants to ensure the safety of its citizens in the south, it must maintain a civilian and security presence in Gaza, according to Israel Hayom diplomatic commentator Ariel Kahana.

Speaking earlier this week to ILTV, as Israel nears a potential ceasefire-for-hostage deal with Hamas, Kahana emphasized that a presence in Gaza, similar to Israel's approach in Judea and Samaria, is crucial for national security.

“If you don’t have a civilian presence, at some point the international community pushes you out, or you want to avoid more casualties in Israel,” Kahana explained. “Once civilians live there, you gain support internally and, at times, even externally.”

Kahana expressed confidence that the hostage deal would move forward, with broad support from the Israeli Knesset. However, he cautioned that releasing hundreds of terrorists poses significant risks, as past experiences have shown.

He pointed to October 7, orchestrated by terrorists released in 2011 as part of the Gilad Shalit deal, as a stark reminder of these dangers. Shalit, an Israeli soldier, was captured by Hamas in June 2006 and held until October 2011.