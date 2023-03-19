Islamic Jihad says Israel assassinates operative in Damascus

Ramzi al-Aswad, a long-time member of the Al-Quds Brigade in the Syrian capital killed in Syria capital; PIJ says crime bears makings of 'Israeli occupation' and vows to take revenge

Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative, Ali Ramzi al-Aswad, 31, was killed Sunday morning in Damascus in a hit the militant organization believes was carried out by Israel. "It bears the markings of the Israeli occupation," they said.
    • Al-Quds Brigade, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, said al-Aswad, who was considered to be a senior member of PIJ in the outskirts of Damascus, was a refugee whose family was banished from Haifa by Israel in 1948 and eventually settled in the Syrian capital. He himself joined the Al-Quds Brigade when he was young.
    גדודי אל-קודס בעזה    גדודי אל-קודס בעזה
    Al-Quds Brigade in Gaza
    (Photo: EPA)
    PIJ showed no hesitation in laying the blame for his death on Israel and vowed retaliation. "While we mourn the martyr and hero, who was killed by agents of the Zionist enemy, we will continue confronting the enemy and all its crimes. Al-Quds Brigade will continue the struggle on all arenas, protecting Palestine and al-Asqsa Mosque."
    Referring to frequent IDF raids into Palestinian enclaves in the West Bank, they said: "We will not be deterred by the amount of victims and the lives sacrificed by our bravest sons."
    Blaming Israel for assassinating PIJ operatives in Syria is nothing new, as in 2019 a report said Israel tried to kill operative Akram al-Ajuri, but ended up killing his son Mouad instead.

