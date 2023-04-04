Police arrests Gazan suspected of funding terror

Forces of the National Cyber Unit of the Israel Police on Tuesday arrested a resident of Gaza who was in Israel illegally on suspicion of money laundering for the purpose of funding terror.
The suspect had allegedly converted millions of dollars that he received in Gaza to cryptocurrency in a money exchange stores all over Israel.
The police said that the Israeli exchange business owner collaborated with the suspect in committing the money laundering offenses. He was tracked down and caught "red-handed" while trying to convert large sums of money at an exchange store in Ramat Gan, and was taken in for further investigation by the Serious Crimes unit, Lahav-433.
The investigation was conducted in cooperation with the National Bureau for Counter-Terror Financing, the Capital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority, IDF special forces, Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration, and the Cyber Unit at the Office of the State Attorney.