Police arrests Gazan suspected of funding terror

Forces of the National Cyber Unit of the Israel Police on Tuesday arrested a resident of Gaza who was in Israel illegally on suspicion of money laundering for the purpose of funding terror.

The suspect had allegedly converted millions of dollars that he received in Gaza to cryptocurrency in a money exchange stores all over Israel.

