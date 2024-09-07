Barrage of missiles launched into northern Israel, several dead in IDF strike in central Gaza

Sirens blared as early as 6 AM as multiple communities in Upper and Western Galilee were under Hezbollah fire, likely a retaliation for Israeli Air Force strikes in southern Lebanon the previous night; In Gaza, Israeli forces struck a school-turned-terrorist hub in northern Gaza, and several fatalities were reported in an attack on Nuseirat refugee camp

Gilad Meiri
In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Upper Galilee was awaken. IDF reported approximately 30 missiles and rockets launched from Lebanon, arcing across the dawn sky to land in open fields, with no casualties reported. This was but one chapter in a night of escalating tensions.
IAF strike in southern Lebanon
On Friday evening evening, IDF had launched strikes into southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's provocations—specifically, their fire into northern Israel and anti-tank assaults on the northern town of Metula. Meanwhile, in Gaza City, Israeli Air Force targeted a Hamas command center, a place once known as the "Halima al-Sa’diyya" school, now transformed into a strategic hub for Hamas terrorists. According to Palestinian reports, the attack claimed eight fatalities.
IAF attacks
The reverberations of this conflict were felt further afield in the Western Galilee, where alarms blared due to a suspected aircraft infiltration. IDF later clarified that it was a false alarm, yet the tension was palpable; in the small communities of Rosh Hanikra, Akhziv, and Bezet, sirens wailed again, prompting a brief surge of panic until the Home Front Command declared the threat over. As the night wore on, Israeli fighter jets targeted another Hezbollah launcher in southern Lebanon.
The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported further casualties: five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli assault on a residential building within the Nuseirat refugee camp, nestled in Gaza's central region.
First published: 08:45, 09.07.24
