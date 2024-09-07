In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Upper Galilee was awaken. IDF reported approximately 30 missiles and rockets launched from Lebanon, arcing across the dawn sky to land in open fields, with no casualties reported. This was but one chapter in a night of escalating tensions.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Upper Galilee was awaken. IDF reported approximately 30 missiles and rockets launched from Lebanon, arcing across the dawn sky to land in open fields, with no casualties reported. This was but one chapter in a night of escalating tensions.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Upper Galilee was awaken. IDF reported approximately 30 missiles and rockets launched from Lebanon, arcing across the dawn sky to land in open fields, with no casualties reported. This was but one chapter in a night of escalating tensions.

On Friday evening evening, IDF had launched strikes into southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's provocations—specifically, their fire into northern Israel and anti-tank assaults on the northern town of Metula. Meanwhile, in Gaza City, Israeli Air Force targeted a Hamas command center, a place once known as the "Halima al-Sa’diyya" school, now transformed into a strategic hub for Hamas terrorists. According to Palestinian reports, the attack claimed eight fatalities.

On Friday evening evening, IDF had launched strikes into southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's provocations—specifically, their fire into northern Israel and anti-tank assaults on the northern town of Metula. Meanwhile, in Gaza City, Israeli Air Force targeted a Hamas command center, a place once known as the "Halima al-Sa’diyya" school, now transformed into a strategic hub for Hamas terrorists. According to Palestinian reports, the attack claimed eight fatalities.

On Friday evening evening, IDF had launched strikes into southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's provocations—specifically, their fire into northern Israel and anti-tank assaults on the northern town of Metula. Meanwhile, in Gaza City, Israeli Air Force targeted a Hamas command center, a place once known as the "Halima al-Sa’diyya" school, now transformed into a strategic hub for Hamas terrorists. According to Palestinian reports, the attack claimed eight fatalities.