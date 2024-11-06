At least 2 hurt in suspected West Bank terror attack

At least two people were was hurt in a suspected terror attack near the West Bank settlement of Shilo. The assailant in the ramming attack was neutralized according to initial reports.
Security forces were on the scene and were investigating whether the wounded man was shot and if so were his wounds caused by the response of troops in the area aiming at the suspected terrorist.
Emergency Health Services MDA said paramedics were treating two people in their 20s who suffered light injuries and were fully conscious. They were also treating more people suffering from shock.
