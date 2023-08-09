Don't say gay, Iraq tells media outlets

An Iraqi council charged with monitoring the country's media instructed outlets and companies operating social media platforms to cease any use of the word "homosexuality" and replace it with "sexual deviance." The move was seen as another attempt by Muslims to reject Western ideologies that are perceived to be promiscuous.

According to an official document, the Iraqi Communications Authority said any media or communications outlet is forbidden to use the term "gender" as well. The new restrictions extend to licensed cellphone operators.

