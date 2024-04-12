Biden to urge Iraq's prime minister act to release Israeli Elizabeth Tsurkov

U.S. President Joe Biden will personally demand from the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the immediate release of Israeli citizen Elizabeth Tsurkov during their upcoming joint meeting at the White House next Monday.

According to a senior American source, Biden closely follows the situation, vehemently condemning her abduction, and will urge al-Kadhimi to expedite efforts to locate Tsurkov and ensure her swift release.

1 View gallery A sign of life from Elizabeth Tsurkov some 6 months ago

Tsurkov, a 36-year-old Israeli citizen with Russian nationality residing in the United States for her doctoral studies at Princeton University, was abducted on March 26 last year in Baghdad during a research trip. It is believed she is held by the pro-Iranian militia "Hezbollah Brigades," although the organization denies involvement.

Reports suggest she was abducted by armed men from the Ridawan Café in the Karrada neighborhood of Baghdad. Later footage surfaced showing her leaving the café accompanied by a man before being taken by members of the Shia militia.

Footage of Elizabeth Tsurkov moments before her abduction

Tsurkov's family is urging the U.S. government to act for her release, as Israel is limited in its ability to assist. Russia has not taken action, likely due to Zirkov's outspoken criticism of Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

Last September, marking six months since her abduction, two American senators sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressing grave concern for her safety and calling for immediate action to secure her release. Democratic Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker urged the White House "to leverage our close and enduring relationship with Iraq to raise the issue of Elizabeth's abduction and demand her release at every opportunity and all levels."