Two Israeli women assaulted, robbed with machete in Kenya

Two Israeli women were assaulted and robbed on Saturday in Kenya. One of them had her finger severely injured, almost severed, and she is receiving treatment in a hospital.
Read more:
The incident occurred while the Israeli women were staying at their hotel in the Watamu area in the southern part of the country. They were robbed and assaulted with a machete and were subsequently transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
On Saturday evening, the Israeli Consul in Kenya, Maayan Almagor, was informed about the violent attack. She maintained contact with the victims and their families in Israel, assisting them in obtaining swift medical attention in Kenya.