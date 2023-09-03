Two Israeli women assaulted, robbed with machete in Kenya

One of the women's fingers was nearly severed; Israeli Consul in Kenya Maayan Almagor was informed of the incident, and has maintained contact with their families in Israel

Itamar Eichner|
Two Israeli women were assaulted and robbed on Saturday in Kenya. One of them had her finger severely injured, almost severed, and she is receiving treatment in a hospital.
The incident occurred while the Israeli women were staying at their hotel in the Watamu area in the southern part of the country. They were robbed and assaulted with a machete and were subsequently transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
The Israeli women were assaulted with a machete in KenyaThe Israeli women were assaulted with a machete in Kenya
(Photo: Shutterstock)
On Saturday evening, the Israeli Consul in Kenya, Maayan Almagor, was informed about the violent attack. She maintained contact with the victims and their families in Israel, assisting them in obtaining swift medical attention in Kenya.
