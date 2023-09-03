Two Israeli women assaulted, robbed with machete in Kenya

Two Israeli women were assaulted and robbed on Saturday in Kenya. One of them had her finger severely injured, almost severed, and she is receiving treatment in a hospital.

Two Israeli women were assaulted and robbed on Saturday in Kenya. One of them had her finger severely injured, almost severed, and she is receiving treatment in a hospital.

Two Israeli women were assaulted and robbed on Saturday in Kenya. One of them had her finger severely injured, almost severed, and she is receiving treatment in a hospital.