Are the people of Lebanon turning against Hezbollah?

The majority of people in Lebanon believe that Hezbollah and its weapons are the main cause of the current war between Israel and their country. Many now want the terror group to be disarmed, according to Christian-Lebanese speaker Jonathan Elkhoury.
In an interview with ILTV News, Elkhoury explained that “you are really seeing a shift in the views of the Lebanese people themselves,” who historically believed that Israel was responsible for their challenges and supported Hezbollah. “Now, they are saying that is not the case.”
Elkhoury added, “They understand that at the end of the day, Hezbollah's weapons were not there just to protect Lebanon, but were being leveraged for the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
Watch the full interview: