Fresh blast rocks Damascus hours after Israeli-linked attack

At least one large blast was heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Wednesday afternoon, a Reuters witness and local media said, hours after strikes attributed to Israel targeted a building in the Kfar Sousa neighborhood .

The Reuters witness said the force of the blast shook windows of homes in the capital. Local Syrian outlet Sham FM said several explosions were heard in the capital.

First Israeli-linked attack on Damascus' Kfar Sousa neighborhood Wednesday morning

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that the recent attack in Damascus was carried out by Israel, targeting Iranian and Hezbollah positions west of the Syrian capital. "The Syrian air defense attempted to confront the strikes from Israeli fighter jets," the group said.

Sky News Arabia also reported that anti-aircraft systems were activated in an attempt to counter the new attack. Kol HaBira radio station, which is affiliated with the Syrian opposition, the attack targeted the Al Dimass area on the rural outskirts of Damascus.

According to Kol HaBira, reported that the earlier attack killed at least three people and injured another eight. The attack was reportedly carried out using three precision-guided missiles, hitting several apartments in a building in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood which "served in part as headquarters for Iranian militias."