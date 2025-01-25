Heavy price: 200 terrorists to be released, including convicted murderers

, Israel preparing to free 200 terrorists, including 120 serving life sentences. The names of the prisoners to be released on Saturday have not yet been disclosed, but they are included in the 736 names Israel officially published.

Following the second phase of the hostage deal, and after Hamas released the names of hostages to be set free on Saturday

Unlike the release on Sunday, which primarily involved women and minors, this time, as mentioned, life-term prisoners convicted of murdering Israelis in terror attacks will also be freed, and many of them will be deported.

(IPS) has received the list of prisoners scheduled for release and stated that it is preparing both operationally and logistically for the process. Meanwhile, IPS Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi held another situation assessment.

