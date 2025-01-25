Heavy price: 200 terrorists to be released, including convicted murderers

Following the second phase of the hostage deal, and after Hamas released the names of hostages to be set free on Saturday, Israel preparing to free 200 terrorists, including 120 serving life sentences. The names of the prisoners to be released on Saturday have not yet been disclosed, but they are included in the 736 names Israel officially published.
Unlike the release on Sunday, which primarily involved women and minors, this time, as mentioned, life-term prisoners convicted of murdering Israelis in terror attacks will also be freed, and many of them will be deported.
The Israel Prison Service (IPS) has received the list of prisoners scheduled for release and stated that it is preparing both operationally and logistically for the process. Meanwhile, IPS Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi held another situation assessment.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Upon completing the necessary procedures at the prisons, members of the Nakhshon Unit — the IPS's main escort unit — will transfer the prisoners to central intake points at Ofer and Ketziot prisons. Upon arrival, they will be identified by Red Cross representatives and wait until the hostages arrive on Israeli soil.
According to the IPS, once approval is given by the relevant political authorities, the prisoners will be transported by the Red Cross from Ofer prison to release points in the West Bank, and by Nakhshon and Metzada units, the IPS elite units, to the Kerem Shalom crossing point.