IDF names soldier killed in battle in northern Gaza Strip

Army reports Staff Sergeant Abraham Wovagen, 21, soldier of 933rd (Nahal) Brigade's 932nd Battalion, from Netivot, killed in action; 3 others gravely wounded in same battle

The IDF reported Wednesday morning that Staff Sergeant Abraham Wovagen, 21, a soldier of the 933rd (Nahal) Brigade's 932nd Battalion, from Netivot, was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.
Another 932nd Battalion soldier was seriously wounded in the same battle, as were a soldier from the 84 Brigade’s 424th Battalion and a reservist in the 877th Division’s 636th Reconnaissance Battalion.
Staff Sergeant Abraham Wovagen
Since the start of the war, 576 IDF soldiers have been killed, 238 of them since the beginning of ground operations in Gaza.
Since October 7, 2,984 soldiers have been wounded, 450 of them gravely. There are currently 81 soldiers hospitalized in mild condition, 227 in moderate condition and 37 in serious condition.
