Gaza Strip store opens line of fragrances to glorify terror groups, rockets

The Islamic Jihad and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades were glorified with new perfumes, as well as some of their rocket, like Burak 100 and Qassam SH

A perfume store in the Gaza Strip released a new line of fragrances glorifying Palestinian terror groups, and rockets that have been launched against Israel.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades militants in Gaza ( Photo: EPA )

The images circulating on social media networks have shown rocket-shaped bottles, containing cologne and perfume in a variety of scents.

In one video, the perfume shop owner describes the growing demand for fragrances that glorify Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) fighters, and subsequently came up with the bottle that resembles the rockets that are launched from the Gaza Strip against Israel.

Some of the fragrances have been named "Burak 100", in homage to the long-range rockets used against Israel by PIJ. Others included the names "Islamic Jihad" and "Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.” As well as more rocket names, like “KN 103” and “Qassam SH.”

Last May, PIJ launched thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, which led to Operation Shield and Arrow . It lasted five days, during which six high-ranking members of the terror group were assassinated and over 400 military positions were dismantled.