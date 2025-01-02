Syrian television crew scuffles with IDF paratroopers in Quneitra | Watch

Another incident involving IDF troops was caught on camera in Syrian territory.
Soldiers from the 202nd Paratroopers' Brigade were filmed yesterday (Wednesday pushing away a broadcast television crew from the Egyptian Al-Rad channel, during an argument that lasted for several minutes in Quneitra, Syria. The chaos that ensued was more reminiscent of scenes from districts in the West Bank, such as Ramallah or Hebron.
Watch the encounter:
The team of journalists demanded that the IDF soldiers not touch the video camera, but ultimately complied with the Israeli officers' demand and moved away from the scene. The IDF says that the broadcast team got too close to an IDF position and was therefore forced to move away, without the use of force and without casualties.
The incident was publicized in Syria and on social media among residents of the Syrian Golan.