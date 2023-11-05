Arab MK requested to resign by own party after questioning Hamas atrocities

MK Iman Khatib-Yassin of Ra'am (United Arab List) questioned on Sunday the atrocities committed by Hamas during the October 7 terror attack, in which 1,400 Israelis were massacred, leading her Islamist party to promptly ask her to resign.

Referring to a video made by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit about the horrific events of October 7, which compiles footage of violent acts committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians, Khatib-Yassin told the Knesset Channel in an Interview, "they didn't slaughter babies, at least from what we saw in the footage, and they didn't rape women." However, she added, "if this happened, it is shameful."

Shortly after, her fellow Ra'am party members demanded she resign due to her comments. Khatib-Yassin was notably absent last week at the screening of the footage in the Knesset. The leader of the party, Mansour Abbas, who watched the film, has expressed strong condemnation of Hamas and its actions since the massacre.

In the interview, MK Khatib-Yassin admitted that she hadn't seen the video presented by the IDF, which featured highly disturbing footage from Gaza border settlements following the Hamas terror attack. She stated, "I can't bring myself to watch it."

She learned about its contents through firsthand sources, three party members who had viewed the film. "We sat down on Saturday and discussed what was in the video. I avoid watching such clips because they only cause more pain."