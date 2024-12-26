Mideast expert says diplomacy not enough to address Houthi threat against Israel

“We need to put as much pressure as possible,” Boms told ILTV, “and some of this pressure is in the form of targeted military strikes on the relevant infrastructures.”

Boms explained that while military action is essential, it comes with significant limitations. Given that Yemen is approximately 2,000 kilometers from Israel, such operations cannot occur frequently.

“This is a campaign that needs to get the help of other stakeholders that hopefully will help bring Yemen to a different place,” he said.

