Mideast expert says diplomacy not enough to address Houthi threat against Israel

Diplomacy alone cannot resolve Israel’s challenges with the Houthis, according to Dr. Nir Boms, a research fellow at the Moshe Dayan Center.
“We need to put as much pressure as possible,” Boms told ILTV, “and some of this pressure is in the form of targeted military strikes on the relevant infrastructures.”
Boms explained that while military action is essential, it comes with significant limitations. Given that Yemen is approximately 2,000 kilometers from Israel, such operations cannot occur frequently.
“This is a campaign that needs to get the help of other stakeholders that hopefully will help bring Yemen to a different place,” he said.
Boms emphasized that the Houthis are not acting independently. “This is not the Houthis on their own. This is one of the last fronts that remains in Iranian hands. That is why they are getting all the equipment and all the latest technology. This is not their doing. It’s Iran,” he explained.
Looking ahead, Boms expressed cautious optimism about the role of American leadership.
“We need to hope that [the new] American leadership will be more assertive,” he said, referencing President-elect Donald Trump.