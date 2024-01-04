Watch: Israeli guards stabbed, wrest rifle from terrorist's hands

Terrorist attack in Mishor Adumim





A probe into an attack on a guard post at the entrance to the West Bank settlement of Mishor Adumim earlier this week found that after being shot by a guard, the terrorist reached for an unattended weapon at the post and tried to fire it.

Footage from the scene shows the terrorist exiting his vehicle, approaching the guard standing at the post, and stabbing him in the upper body.

3 View gallery Terrorist reaches for M16 during attack on security guards in Mishor Adumim

Following a confrontation, the guard returned fire at the terrorist and exited the post. The injured and bleeding terrorist, lying on the ground, noticed an M-16 rifle left behind. Despite his injuries, he tried but failed to use it against the guards. Eventually, the guards overcame and subdued him after a tussle for the weapon.

The terrorist arrived at the Mishor Adumim industrial park and stabbed two security guards, a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, at the post in the evening. The female guard sustained light to moderate injuries, while the male guard's condition was listed in light condition.

Both were transported to Hadassah Har HaTsofim Hospital in Jerusalem. The terrorist was shot by the guards on site and was declared dead at the hospital shortly after.

3 View gallery Rotem Gabbai

Rotem Gabbai, the security guard lightly injured in the attack, addressed the footage showing the terrorist trying to use her weapon to shoot her and the other guard. "He stabbed me, my glasses flew off and he managed to snatch the weapon," she recounted.

The footage shows Gabbai and Shaked, the guard with her, leaving the room after shooting the terrorist, who in the meantime is arming himself with the weapon they left behind. They immediately lunged at him and eventually managed to subdue him. According to Gabbai, "When he raised the M16 toward us, our weapons jammed. So, I jumped on him to subdue him."

In a conversation with Ynet, she recounts, "On Sunday evening, a car arrived at the entrance, and within seconds a terrorist jumped out and started stabbing my partner. His vest absorbed the blows and he remained in control and kicked the terrorist back in hand-to-hand combat. Then the terrorist turned to me as I was drawing my rifle. He stabbed me in the head, causing my glasses to fly off. After taking a few stabs, my partner regained control and then shouted that the terrorist was tampering with the weapon he had snatched from me when he stabbed me."

3 View gallery Border Police at scene of terrorist attack on Mishor Adumim gaurd post ( Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP )

"At that point, our personal weapons jammed," she added. She explained why they left the post, "We feared the terrorist was carrying explosives."