Despite delay cease-fire talks on track, official says

An Israeli official said on Monday that a delegation will leave for talks in Qatar on a cease-fire for hostages deal after Mossad chief David Barnea's trip appeared to be delayed. Barnea was scheduled to depart for Doha this week but was awaiting the Qatari invitation that had not arrived.

Both Qatar and Hamas said there would be no delay in negotiations after the IDF attack on a compound in Khan Younis on Saturday in an attempt to assassinate the head of the Hamas military wing Mohammed Deif. Rafa Salama, The Khan Younis Brigade commander, whose compound was bombed, was confirmed to have been killed in the attack.

2 View gallery Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Yahya Sinwar, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo:Mark Schiefelbein / Reuters, Reuters, Dana Kopel )

The official said that Barnea may not be heading the delegation and talks may not be in Qatar. He said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on continued military pressure on Hamas and has identified his red lines in negotiations.

2 View gallery Mossad chief David Barnea ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

He said this is the "money time" to bring as many live hostages as possible for the lowest possible cost that does not endanger Israel's security. "Whether Deif was killed or not, Hamas suffered a severe blow. They did not say talks would be stalled and have not responded to the assassination attempt by attacking Israel with rockets."