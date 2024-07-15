Despite delay cease-fire talks on track, official says

Mossad chief due to travel to Doha awaits an invitation from Qatar; official says prime minister wants military pressure  on Hamas to continue and achieve the release of the most hostages for the lowest price that would not endanger Israel's security  

Itamar Eichner|
An Israeli official said on Monday that a delegation will leave for talks in Qatar on a cease-fire for hostages deal after Mossad chief David Barnea's trip appeared to be delayed. Barnea was scheduled to depart for Doha this week but was awaiting the Qatari invitation that had not arrived.
Both Qatar and Hamas said there would be no delay in negotiations after the IDF attack on a compound in Khan Younis on Saturday in an attempt to assassinate the head of the Hamas military wing Mohammed Deif. Rafa Salama, The Khan Younis Brigade commander, whose compound was bombed, was confirmed to have been killed in the attack.
2 View gallery
יחיא סינוואר, מוחמד בן עבד א-רחמן אאל ת'אני, בנימין נתניהו יחיא סינוואר, מוחמד בן עבד א-רחמן אאל ת'אני, בנימין נתניהו
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Yahya Sinwar, Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo:Mark Schiefelbein / Reuters, Reuters, Dana Kopel )
The official said that Barnea may not be heading the delegation and talks may not be in Qatar. He said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on continued military pressure on Hamas and has identified his red lines in negotiations.
2 View gallery
טקס האזכרה הממלכתי בהיכל הזיכרון בהר הרצל לציון 50 שנים למלחמת יום הכיפוריםטקס האזכרה הממלכתי בהיכל הזיכרון בהר הרצל לציון 50 שנים למלחמת יום הכיפורים
Mossad chief David Barnea
(Photo: Amit Shabi)
He said this is the "money time" to bring as many live hostages as possible for the lowest possible cost that does not endanger Israel's security. "Whether Deif was killed or not, Hamas suffered a severe blow. They did not say talks would be stalled and have not responded to the assassination attempt by attacking Israel with rockets."
