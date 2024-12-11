Syrian rebels torch tomb of Hafez Assad in act of 'vengeance'

set fire to the mausoleum of his father and former dictator, Hafez Assad, in the town of Qardaha, the French AFP news agency reported Wednesday.

set fire to the mausoleum of his father and former dictator, Hafez Assad, in the town of Qardaha, the French AFP news agency reported Wednesday.

The report followed the circulation of online videos showing the site engulfed in flames, while a rebel waved the Syrian opposition flag and shouted without visible joy.

The report followed the circulation of online videos showing the site engulfed in flames, while a rebel waved the Syrian opposition flag and shouted without visible joy.

The report followed the circulation of online videos showing the site engulfed in flames, while a rebel waved the Syrian opposition flag and shouted without visible joy.

A rebel-affiliated news outlet claimed the act was carried out as "vengeance" for the thousands of victims attributed to the Assad regime.

A rebel-affiliated news outlet claimed the act was carried out as "vengeance" for the thousands of victims attributed to the Assad regime.

A rebel-affiliated news outlet claimed the act was carried out as "vengeance" for the thousands of victims attributed to the Assad regime.