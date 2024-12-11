850 Assad

Syrian rebels torch tomb of Hafez Assad in act of 'vengeance'

Family mausoleum in Latakia province, a stronghold of the Alawite Muslim sect, served as a pilgrimage site during Bashar Assad's rule over Syria

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Bashar Assad
Syria
Opponents of ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad set fire to the mausoleum of his father and former dictator, Hafez Assad, in the town of Qardaha, the French AFP news agency reported Wednesday.
The report followed the circulation of online videos showing the site engulfed in flames, while a rebel waved the Syrian opposition flag and shouted without visible joy.
Syrian rebels torch tomb of Hafez Assad in act of 'vengeance'
A rebel-affiliated news outlet claimed the act was carried out as "vengeance" for the thousands of victims attributed to the Assad regime.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Hafez Assad, who ruled Syria for three decades until his death in 2000, was buried in his hometown of Qardaha, located in Latakia province, a stronghold of the Alawite Muslim sect to which the Assad family belongs. The site also contains the graves of other family members, including Bashar Assad's brother, Bassel Assad, who died in a car crash in 1994.
2 View gallery
סוריה הצתת קבר חאפז אסדסוריה הצתת קבר חאפז אסד
Syrian rebels set the tomb of Hafez Assad on fire
2 View gallery
סוריה הצתת קבר חאפז אסדסוריה הצתת קבר חאפז אסד
Bassel had been designated as Hafez Assad's successor, but after his death, Bashar was recalled from his ophthalmology studies in the UK to prepare for a future role as Syria’s leader.
The mausoleum had served as a pilgrimage site for members of the Alawite community.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""