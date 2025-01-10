After 15 months of combat, Katz seeks IDF strategy shift to avoid war of attrition with Hamas

Defense Minister Israel Katz has directed the military to submit a plan for the "complete defeat of Hamas in Gaza," emphasizing that the plan will proceed if the terrorist group does not release the hostages by the time U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

In a statement from Katz’s office, the defense minister underscored during a high-level security meeting that the release of hostages remains the top priority for Israel’s security establishment. The meeting included IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir and senior military commanders.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz holds situational assessment with defense chiefs ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

"We cannot allow ourselves to be drawn into a prolonged war of attrition while the hostages remain in Hamas tunnels, their lives at risk and enduring severe suffering," Katz said. He also instructed the military to outline potential obstacles to implementing the plan, including humanitarian concerns, leaving key decisions to the political echelon.

Katz dismissed discussions of political solutions for Gaza, saying that no Arab or international actor would assume responsibility for Gaza’s civilian management without the total collapse of Hamas. "Our commanders and soldiers are conducting a heroic fight, but we must adapt our strategy to deliver a decisive military victory and conclude the war in Gaza," he added.

2 View gallery IDF forces operating in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

The proposed "total defeat of Hamas" would focus on dismantling the group’s remaining military units, concentrated in areas such as Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, where most hostages are believed to be held. However, the IDF has refrained from large-scale operations in these areas, fearing harm to the hostages—a decision made with the approval of Israel’s political leadership.

Katz warned against a prolonged war that could exact a heavy toll without achieving a strategic victory. "We must not settle for a war of attrition that costs us dearly while failing to deliver the fruits of victory and the decisive defeat of Hamas," he said.