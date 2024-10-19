2 hurt in rocket attack near Haifa

At least 55 rockets were launched at Israel on Saturday, in a barrage targeting Haifa and Western Galilee, one making a direct hit on a residential block, wounding two. 20-rockets were launched within one minute, the military said.
"Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area," the IDF said in a statement. "Following the sirens that sounded between 10:35 and 10:37 in the Upper and Western Galilee areas, approximately 35 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area."
At least three other people were hurt when the Western Galilee border town of Shlomi was also hit by rocket fire.
The rocket attack came after drones were launched in Lebanon toward Caesarea, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has his private residence. No sirens were activated in that attack and one drone crashed on another home in the small seaside community, causing damage but no injuries.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Netanyahu's home was the target of the attack adding that he and his wife were not in the residence at the time.
Lebanese media reported that two people were killed in an IDF strike north of Beirut. A missile was fired at a car they were traveling in, Lebanon's MTV said.
