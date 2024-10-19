2 hurt in rocket attack near Haifa

After 20 rockets were launched from Lebanon within one minute, a residential block is hit causing a fire and wounding the two; three other people were hurt when the West Galilee border town of Shlomi was also hit by Hezbollah fire  

Lior El-Hai, Itamar Eichner, Eitan Glickman|
At least 55 rockets were launched at Israel on Saturday, in a barrage targeting Haifa and Western Galilee, one making a direct hit on a residential block, wounding two. 20-rockets were launched within one minute, the military said.
"Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area," the IDF said in a statement. "Following the sirens that sounded between 10:35 and 10:37 in the Upper and Western Galilee areas, approximately 35 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and fallen projectiles were identified in the area."
תיעוד מזירת הפגיעה בקריית אתאתיעוד מזירת הפגיעה בקריית אתא
Aftermath of a rocket attack hitting a home in Kiryat Ata near Haifa
(Photo: MDA))

ראש עיריית קריית אתא, יעקב פרץ, בזירת פגיעת הרקטה בעירראש עיריית קריית אתא, יעקב פרץ, בזירת פגיעת הרקטה בעיר
Aftermath of a rocket attack hitting a home in Kiryat Ata near Haifa
(Photo: Kiryat Ata municipality)
תיעוד מזירת הפגיעה בקריית אתאתיעוד מזירת הפגיעה בקריית אתא
Aftermath of a rocket attack hitting a home in Kiryat Ata near Haifa
תיעוד מהיירוטים בשמיי הקריותתיעוד מהיירוטים בשמיי הקריות
Rockets intercepted over Haifa suburbs
(Photo: Udi Boch)
At least three other people were hurt when the Western Galilee border town of Shlomi was also hit by rocket fire.
The rocket attack came after drones were launched in Lebanon toward Caesarea, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has his private residence. No sirens were activated in that attack and one drone crashed on another home in the small seaside community, causing damage but no injuries.
Rockets intercepted over Haifa suburbs
(Udi Boch)

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Netanyahu's home was the target of the attack adding that he and his wife were not in the residence at the time.
המתקפה לעבר קיסריההמתקפה לעבר קיסריה
Drone crashes in Caesarea
(Photo: Nimrod Hofsteter )
Lebanese media reported that two people were killed in an IDF strike north of Beirut. A missile was fired at a car they were traveling in, Lebanon's MTV said.
