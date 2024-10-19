2 hurt in rocket attack near Haifa

At least 55 rockets were launched at Israel on Saturday, in a barrage targeting Haifa and Western Galilee, one making a direct hit on a residential block, wounding two. 20-rockets were launched within one minute, the military said.

