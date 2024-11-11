European leaders face criticism as anti-Israel protests escalate

European leaders continue to turn a blind eye and appease the anti-Israel mob. In Amsterdam—despite a city-wide ban on protests—hundreds of anti-Israel protestors gathered in Dam Square, facing no real consequences. Meanwhile, Israel is calling on its citizens to avoid traveling to upcoming sports games in Europe.

AMSTERDAM POGROM ( ILTV )

Police clashed with anti-Israel protestors in Amsterdam on Sunday, detaining more than 100 demonstrators.

According to a police spokesman, they were not arrested but rather put on buses and dropped off on the outskirts of the city.

This, despite hundreds of demonstrators openly defying the city ban on protests and gathering in the capital's Dam Square, waving Palestinian flags and chanting "Free Palestine." Dutch authorities placed a ban on protests in the city until November 14.

The ban follows a night of antisemitic attacks on Thursday following the Ajax - Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer game, in which Israelis—including women and children—were hunted down in the streets of Amsterdam by mobs of Muslim immigrants in pre-planned and organized attacks.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council has issued a warning urging Israelis to forgo the upcoming France-Israel soccer game in Paris set for Thursday.

The council said that in the last few days, calls have been identified among pro-Palestinian supporters of terror groups to harm Israelis and Jews. As such, it advised Israelis to avoid games and cultural events with Israeli participation.

Paris police said on Sunday that they would be deploying thousands of officers in the stadium and around the city for the game on Thursday to ensure security for Israeli fans.

And French President Emmanuel Macron announced he would attend the game.