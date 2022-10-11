IDF soldier succumbs to injuries after West Bank drive-by shooting

An IDF soldier who was shot and seriously wounded by a Palestinian gunman near the settlement of Shavei Shomron in the northern West Bank earlier Tuesday succumbed to his injuries, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

He was later identified as Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch, 21, from Gedera.

According to the military , "two assailants arrived in a vehicle adjacent to the community of Shavei Shomron and shot live fire at IDF soldiers who were conducting operational security activity in the area."

The soldier was taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The bullet then traveled to his chest cavity, causing him excessive bleeding. After long resuscitation attempts, doctors had to pronounce him dead.

The military extended its condolences to the soldier's family and it launched a manhunt after the shooter who was seen fleeing the scene in his car.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz vowed to capture the attacker and their accomplices.

"I would like to send my condolences to the family of the IDF soldier who was killed today in an attack in Samaria. The manhunt continues," Gantz said.

"We will put our hands on the terrorist and those who assisted him. Counterterrorism operations will continue and intensify in order to give security to the citizens of Israel."

A preliminary IDF investigation found that the soldier and his comrades were securing a settler rally attended by thousands of people for the holiday of Sukkot. The slain soldier was hit when the attacker opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon at a military post where he was stationed from a speeding car.

The military was also investigating who none of the soldiers return fire.