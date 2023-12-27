Senior Palestinian official criticizes Hamas: 'Led to catastrophe'

Osama al-Ali, the Palestinian ambassador to Oman and a member of the Palestinian National Council advising the Fatah movement, sharply criticized Hamas, saying they made a mistake and brought "100 catastrophes on Gaza."

In an interview with UAE-based news outlet Al-Mashhad, al-Ali said that Hamas is a militia, and the world does not recognize it as it recognizes the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization, an umbrella organization that includes Fatah).

"The PLO is the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. No one said that the Palestinian people don’t believe in it and now prefer Hamas," he added. According to al-Ali, the Palestinian people suffered a defeat due to what Hamas did on October 7.

"We begged for reconciliation with Hamas from day one because we feared that day (October 7). Hamas led to 100 catastrophes in Gaza," said al-Ali. When asked why the Palestinian Authority remains silent about what Hamas did and even supports it publicly, Osama replied, "The answer changes depending on who is doing the asking. When we talk to Israelis, we will tell them, 'You’re criminals and murderers.' But we will also place responsibility on those who made mistakes and brought about these results in Gaza."

Al-Ali added, "The question that remains unanswered is why Hamas’ leaders left Gaza. Why are rockets launched from Gaza toward Israel when the known launchers aren’t being hit by Israeli missiles? We have many questions, but we’re waiting for the right time to ask them, not right now."

"If a train has an accident, they remove the station manager, and the transportation minister retires. Here in Gaza, a massacre took place; it's not something that happened randomly. It means that October 7 is considered a mistake," the senior Fatah official said.

"Hamas says 'we won,' and Israel says 'we won.' So, tell me, who was defeated? Everyone won; the Palestinian people are the ones who were defeated, Palestine was defeated, families in Gaza were defeated, millions of infants were defeated,” he added.