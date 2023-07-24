Hezbollah's Nasrallah: 'The worst day in the history of Israel'

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah welcomed the political turmoil in Israel surrounding the government’s changes to the legal system, and defined it as the “worst day in Israel's history.”

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

"There was a time when it was believed that Israel could not be defeated, and that its army was invincible. Many countries in the region considered its threat as an undeniable fact that cannot be removed," said the head of the Shiite terror organization in Lebanon.

2 View gallery Hassan Nasrallah

In a sermon, Nasrallah stated, "This specific day is the worst day in the history of Israel, as some Israelis testify, and this day sets the country on a path toward disappearance."

Earlier this month, Nasrallah addressed the tensions on the Lebanon border that escalated after it was revealed that Hezbollah had set up two posts on Israeli territory. In a speech marking the 17th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War, Nasrallah said, "Anyone claiming that we erected posts and, in response, Israel erected the barrier, that's not true. The barrier has been in place for a year. In reality, there are not two posts, there's only one post on Lebanese soil. The second post, according to the border line, is entirely on Lebanese soil, and there is no dispute about it."

Hezbollah had reportedly set up two tents in Israeli territory more than two months ago, and last month a Katyusha rocket was fired into the border area between the countries. In response, the IDF turned artillery fire at the launch site.

At the beginning of the month, Hezbollah dismantled one of the posts. According to reports in Arab media, negotiations are underway between Israel and Hezbollah to dismantle the second post in exchange for halting the construction of a border barrier in the village of Al-Mughayyar Ragheer in the Golan Heights.

2 View gallery A Hezbollah post and operative on the Israeli side of the border

Nasrallah also issued a veiled threat to Israel regarding the post issue. "If Israel were the same Israel, with an unbeatable army, and Lebanon was the same Lebanon that could be occupied with military force, then the IDF would have fired two missiles at the post or sent a drone, and maybe the post would not even exist. But the situation is not the same, and Israel is not acting. It knows that this is not something that will go unanswered, and our people know what they should do if actions are taken against the tent."

Following a series of provocations on the Lebanon border, including the destruction and theft of surveillance cameras at the border barrier and attempts to breach the fence, Israel has warned that the continuation of these actions could lead to a military confrontation.