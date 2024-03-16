IDF expands use of artificial intelligence in Gaza war against Hamas

The conflict in the Gaza Strip provided the IDF with the opportunity to implement AI tools for the first time in combat. While it's too early for the AI to give advice or recommendations to commanders on strategies or priority targets, AI capabilities are gradually extending into operational use.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The new computerized system was fed with hundreds of different data sources. These included intelligence, historical data, familiar shooting techniques, and popular locations for rocket launches. Additionally, operational updates from recent weeks of fighting were integrated. Consequently, the Gaza Brigade succeeded in using the software to calculate where terrorist cells of Hamas would be positioned along the border area. When the terrorists would arrive and fire their rockets, the IDF neutralized terrorists at least twice.

4 View gallery AI assists soldiers in determining locations of Hamas operatives ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The integration of analysts into military operations is relatively new in the IDF. It began in the Intelligence Corps and the Air Force, and in the past year, it has expanded to commands and brigades. Following the success of operations in the Gaza Brigade, a similar process has recently been initiated in the Northern Command.

The new role, along with its accompanying capabilities, has been embraced by the Southern Command. "These are people who fight in the morning and ask the AI questions in the evening, so they already know that these capabilities exist, that these questions can also be integrated into operational realms," a senior officer in the C4I (communications and cyber) Directorate explained.

4 View gallery C4I Directorate directly involved in battlefield decisions ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Dozens of similar programs have already been developed for military use in the IDF's Artificial Intelligence Division. One of its important tasks is to monitor and ensure the readiness of IDF forces and tanks during combat. Moreover, these programs not only check the status of forces but also warn them of incoming threats in enemy territory.

The new software developed by the C4I Directorate has been fed with vast and diverse datasets. The software rapidly processes the changing data, allowing for immediate updates for the forces in the field. As a result, IDF soldiers fighting in Gaza received alerts of rockets fired towards them, which saved their lives.

"We have intelligence analysts in the brigades, and also in situational assessments with the general," an analyst shared. "Gradually, the IDF is also becoming data-driven, an organization revolving around information. We are providing and developing tools for its success, as has been successful in civilian life."

4 View gallery 'Gradually, the IDF is also becoming data-driven' ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"Our officers can already identify enemy firing patterns, and with the systems we developed, they assist in eliminating terrorists even before they fire their rockets," she said. "These are processes of smart and rapid data extraction, with the knowledge that the enemy has a short 'window' (the time available to attack the target)."

The primary goal of the AI Division is to provide an intelligence-based solution to any problem on the battlefield but not to replace it. Among other things, the division is working on developing technological capabilities to reduce crossfire incidents.

In another case, the division developed a new capability for the medical units of the Southern Command, which includes a dashboard that displays all medical evacuations from the battlefield. The program was named the "Golden Hour," in reference to the "Golden Hour," during which the critically injured need to be evacuated from the battlefield to the hospital to save their lives.

4 View gallery AI helps IDF evacuate the wounded and save lives ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )