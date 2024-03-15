Israel reviewing Hamas's answer to new hostage release deal

Mossad Chief David Barnea received Hamas’s official response document on their proposal for a hostage release deal on Thursday from Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani. The document was sent hours after an Israeli official told Ynet there were "positive indications" of progress in the talks for another deal but added it was too early to say whether this would lead to the start of negotiations.

Israeli officials are now examining the terror group’s response, which includes a series of demands and conditions. International news agency Reuters reported Friday on Hamas’s proposal, saying that according to the document seen by its reporters, the deal included a first stage of releasing Israeli women, children, elderly, and ill hostages in exchange for the release of 700-1000 Palestinian prisoners.

The releases would also include 100 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli prisons and the release of Israeli "female recruits,” according to Reuters.

Shortly after the response was received, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement: "Hamas continues to insist on unreasonable demands. An update on the matter will be brought before the War Cabinet and Security Cabinet on Friday."

Hamas claimed the document includes details about a hostage release deal and specified the conditions to allow a cease-fire to take place, including "ceasing aggression against Palestinians in Gaza," providing humanitarian aid, returning displaced Gazans to their homes, and withdrawing IDF forces from the Strip.

Israel’s War Cabinet already convened on Thursday, but Hamas's response arrived after its dispersal. According to an Israeli source, "We’re heading into a challenging couple of days. Israel will need to make tough decisions if we enter negotiations."

Hamas's response was received after mediators, including Qatar, pressured the terrorist organization. Last week, U.S.-based news outlet Wall Street Journal reported Qatar threatened to expel senior members from Hamas 's politburo residing in Doha if they failed to persuade the leadership in the Gaza Strip to reach an agreement with the mediators and Israel.

Hostages and Missing Families Forum members addressed the government, saying, "Don’t delay the hostage deal. Save the sons and daughters who were cruelly abducted only because they’re Israeli. We ask that when making the decision, each of you listens to the cries of the hostages, who have been enduring cruel abuse in captivity for over five months.”

U.S. officials including U.S. President Joe Biden, expressed some optimism in recent weeks for reaching a deal before the start of Ramadan. However, Hamas refused to provide an official response to Israel's questions on the deal, and a senior Israeli official familiar with the details said at the time that, "There’s no doubt" that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar chose to escalate tensions in the Middle East and cause bloodshed during Ramadan.

Qatari Prime Minister Al Thani also told Mossad chief Barnea that "Hamas decided not to respond or provide any details on two central issues: the updated list of hostages and the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released for each Israeli captive."