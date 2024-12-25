Could these Jewish doctors solve Israel's medical crisis?

An event took place in Los Angeles, marking a significant step in strengthening Israel's healthcare system. MEDEX LA, the first program of its kind on the U.S. West Coast, brought together dozens of Jewish doctors considering Aliyah to help address Israel’s critical shortage of medical professionals.

"We're super excited to help anyone who's in a better professional world, especially doctors," said Tony Gelbart, co-founder and chairman of Nefesh B'Nefesh. "We're incredibly humbled to have all these great people come to join us in Israel."

This initiative is part of a nationwide campaign led by Nefesh B’Nefesh, in collaboration with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Ministry of Health, and the Jewish Agency for Israel. The goal is to streamline the Aliyah process, ensuring Jewish doctors can seamlessly join Israel’s medical workforce.

"The whole purpose of this great venture is to help physicians from all over the world make Aliyah," said Dr. Efrat Aflalo, head of the Physicians Olim Directorate for the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. "To help them with the licensing process, specialty recognition, and Hebrew."

Since its founding in 2002, Nefesh B’Nefesh has facilitated Aliyah for over 80,000 North American Jews, boasting a remarkable 90% retention rate. The organization offers comprehensive services, from licensing assistance to relocation grants, to ensure a smooth transition for new immigrants.

MEDEX LA is a flagship component of their new International Medical Aliyah Program, designed to address Israel’s urgent need for medical professionals.

At the event, representatives from leading hospitals conducted real-time interviews, offering attendees employment opportunities. The personalized approach ensures doctors receive guidance tailored to their needs, especially for those relocating to underserved regions in Israel.

"This event gives them the ability to get their specialty recognized, but also to see how they can apply their specific talent to hospitals in Israel," said Marc Rosenberg, vice president of Diaspora Partnerships. "They even get to meet potential supervisors or teammates."

Alongside MEDEX LA, an Aliyah fair organized by Nefesh B’Nefesh drew over 300 potential immigrants. The fair offered workshops on benefits, employment, and on-site fingerprinting services to simplify the immigration process.

"MEDEX event offered me the opportunity to do that kind of one-stop shop, and it's been amazing so far today," said Kathryn Wolf, an attending doctor. "We're hoping this will make the transition and job search easier as we make the big leap to Israel."

Powered by Nefesh B’Nefesh, MEDEX LA serves as more than just a job fair—it’s a bridge connecting Jewish doctors with Israel’s future. Similar events are planned in cities worldwide to meet the growing demand for medical professionals in Israel.

"In France, in London, Argentina, and now the West Coast of the U.S.—for the first time—it’s awesome," said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. "We’re expanding and reaching hundreds of physicians who are interested in making Aliyah."